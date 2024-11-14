A replacement for Sam Armytage, and all the Farmer Wants A Wife gossip in one place.

It's time to round up some cattle and shear some sheep because another season of Farmer Wants A Wife is on the horizon. Can I get a yee-haw?

The 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife will feature eight eligible bachelors selected from every corner of rural Australia.

The lineup includes fourth-generation 24-year-old farmer Corey from Biloela, Queensland; 26-year-old dairy farmer Jack L from Railton, Tasmania; another 26-year-old Jack from Oberon, NSW; and a 25-year-old cattle and sheep former Chooka from Goornong, Victoria.

Rounding out the crew are 26-year-old banana and avocado farmer Reidy from Mareeba, Queensland; 35-year-old wheat farmer Thomas from South Australia's Eyre Peninsula; and 31-year-old sheep farmer Tom from Borambola, NSW.

The new season will also feature one of the youngest farmers ever, 21-year-old sheep farmer and country singer, Jarrad.

Before the new season drops, relieve the 2024 season.



Farmer Wants A Wife remains Australia's most successful dating program — the show has created ten marriages, seven relationships, and 27 children. Not too shabby!

