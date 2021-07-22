Which Farmer Wants A Wife couples are still together? An extensive investigation.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

Last night, we watched three of our four remaining farmers choose the woman they hoped would one day be their wife.

In true reality TV fashion, they all chose the woman least likely to adjust well to life on the farm.

So are Matt and Tara, Andrew and Jess, and Will and Jaimee still together?

Welcome to my very comprehensive investigation using... Instagram embeds... and also the "feeling I have in my waters".

Farmer Rob and... no one.

During last night's finale episode, Farmer Rob decided not to choose... anyone.

He told both Vici and Kate that he just wasn't feeling that connection with them.

It's pretty safe to assume that Farmer Rob is still alone in the Snowy Mountains, waiting for that 'lightning bolt moment' to come along.

Farmer Andrew and Jess.

During the finale, Farmer Andrew let Ash know that his heart belonged to someone else and then he told Jess he had fallen in love with her.

After the episode aired, both Andrew and Jess confirmed they are still together on Instagram.

Andrew posted a slideshow of photos of their time together, before and after the show, writing: