Farmer Will says Jaimee is his top pick at the moment.

Farmer Andrew says things have been good at his farm since he sent the drama Lucy home. He had a great date with Rachael but still has a strong connection with Jess.

Over at the wives' camp, Jaimee is saying that her romance with Will is like "Beauty and the Beast".

via GIPHY

Farmer Andrew's wives make a pact that they can all kiss him but they have to keep it private.

The farmers and the wives reunite in the shed to eat the pig on the spit and all the farmers say they're looking forward to a drama free night and they hope the "girls" are on their best behaviour and:

1. Condescending, and

2. Never going to happen.

The wives tell Farmer Andrew about their pact. He says that's great but he's not going to kiss any of them tonight because he wants a drama-free night and in the process... creates drama.

MATE.

Farmer Andrew and Jess go for a chat while the rest of the women discuss #kissgate.

Jessica - the woman who gave up her home and job for this - decides it's time to finally make her move.

She takes Farmer Will for a chat and they agree they like each other but also can't look each other in the eye.

"YOU'VE BEEN WARNED."