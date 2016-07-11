Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her daughter and all hell broke loose.

Can you believe Harper Beckham is five years old already? Time flies when you’re one of the cutest celebrity kids on the block.

Victoria Beckham celebrated her little girl’s birthday by posting an adorable photo on Instagram, and it really got people talking…for all the wrong reasons.

“Happy Birthday baby girl. We all love you so much,” Victoria captioned the photo of her kissing her daughter on the lips.

Happy Birthday baby girl ???????????? We all love you so much ???????????? X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

It turns out fans weren’t too happy about it. with trolls commenting on the picture that kissing her daughter on her lips was “inappropriate” and “so lesbian”. Yeah, we told you it was ridiculous. Luckily, the former singer’s fans were quick to jump to her defence, labelling the picture as beautiful and telling trolls to hit “unfollow” if they didn’t like what they saw.