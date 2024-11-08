Famous women aren't allowed to be interesting anymore.

Is it just me, or are female celebs expected to be increasingly, well… boring?

This is why Chappell Roan has been causing such a stir since she broke into superstardom in 2024, off the back of her hit single 'Good Luck, Babe' from her skyrocketing album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Chapell is not interested in playing nice, like basically every other major female pop star.

She has become known for being vocal about how much her sudden fame has become a burden on her life. On red carpets, she doesn't shy away from biting back to the wall of paparazzi yelling out to these stunned celebs.

At the premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour concert film, she even demanded that one apologise.

"You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys," Roan told the photographer. "You were so rude to me. I deserve an apology for that."

When she isn't taking photographers to task, Chappell has pushed back against the expectations of her fanbase, as the outspoken star declined to endorse Kamala Harris for president (but later added that she would be voting for her).

She explained her position in a video that was largely taken out of context by her critics.

@chappellroan Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day ♬ original sound - chappell roan

What Chappell said is not particularly groundbreaking, but it was what she didn't say that drew an onslaught of hate: she didn't post a generic pro-Kamala endorsement, like other celebrities Beyonce and Katy Perry.