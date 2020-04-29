6 timeless books you need to read with your kids right now.

The world is a little weird right now, isn’t it? Most of us are trapped inside, spending 24/7 with our children and wondering how to keep them busy and ourselves sane.

But there’s one way to offer a bit of stability in these crazy times: open a book!

First 5 Forever, a program developed by the State Library of Queensland, believes that when kids share stories with those closest to them, it helps to build their special bond and also helps to nourish the connections in their developing brains.

Books are also great tools to help kids understand or talk about tricky emotions. So, we not only decided to compile the six most timeless books to read with your children during isolation, but also handpicked the ones that support their ability to deal with emotions.

They may be timeless, but they’re also extremely timely, because they help our little ones develop resilience as they try to understand their feelings about the world we’re in right now.

Also, just a heads-up: if you need some extra helpful tips, activities and ideas to keep young kids busy during isolation, head to the First 5 Forever’s website.

Now, let’s dive in.

Llama Llama Misses Mama, Anna Dewdney

This rhyming, reassuring story is all about Llama Llama’s first day of preschool. Llama Llama’s Mama is by his side and he meets the teachers and the other children but then it’s time for Mama to leave. Llama Llama is no longer excited. Will his Mama come back?

Spoiler: She does! This book teaches children it’s totally OK to miss mum but being brave opens up a whole new world.