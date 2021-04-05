"Our husbands laugh about it": 13 celebrities and their famous doppelgangers.

Was it Amy Adams who starred in The Wedding Crashers? Or was it Isla Fisher? Pretty sure it was Amy Adams. Or was it actually Isla Fisher? Just kidding, I have no idea. For some reason - presumably because they LOOK LIKE THE EXACT SAME PERSON - I always get them mixed up.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Watch: Our favourite celebrities doing impressions of other celebs.



And it's not just Amy Adams and Isla Fisher who look like they were born from the same womb. Ohhhh no. There's actually quite a few celebs who look really eerily similar. While some have the same hair or eyes, others have the exact same facial features/entire face (we're looking at your Leighton Meester and Rachel Bilson).

Cause we all can't get enough of a good list (we know you love 'em. Seen you havin' a scroll), we thought it would be fun to round up some of our favourite celebrities who could pass as identical twins.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher.

Image: Getty