'We are a family of four living in a studio garage. Here's how we make it work.'

Sarah Bernardo was pregnant with her first daughter when her in-laws proposed the idea.

"They kindly offered to convert their garage into a home for us," she told Mamamia.

"The idea of being close to family and reducing housing expenses felt like the perfect choice. It allowed me to live out my dream of being a stay-at-home mum without the financial pressure of returning to work."

Sarah shares one bedroom and one wardrobe with her husband and children. A curtain divides the room from the rest of the studio.

"We have a king bed, a toddler bed for our nearly three-year-old daughter, and a cot for our eight-month-old. We could've chosen a smaller bed, but we love having space for family cuddles, especially if one of the kids wants to sleep with us," Sarah shared.

The family-of-four start their day in the kitchen, which holds a fully stocked pantry, a stove, oven, and air-fryer. A small dining table sits off to the side.