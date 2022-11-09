'I had a suspicion my uncle was cheating on my aunty. Then I looked at his phone.'

What are you supposed to do when you find out one of your loved ones has been unfaithful to their partner?

This is the pickle I have found myself in. A 21-year-old wondering what on earth my next move should be.

The situation goes as follows.

My uncle is someone I deeply adore, who has been a great role model in my life. He has his faults, as do we all, but his often reflect badly on those in his orbit. Case in point, cheating on his long-term partner.

On a catch-up recently, he passed me his phone to show me a photo of his child and told me to scroll to the left.

I scrolled to the right. Accidentally and absent-mindedly I would like to preface, but scroll right I did. He didn't notice, having to walk away to console said child who had fallen on the pavement two metres away and scraped her knee. And this gave me ample time to look in shock at what was on his screen.

Immediately I felt confusion. Who was this strange, unfamiliar woman staring at me on his phone? Why was she topless?

Initially, I wondered if she was a well-known porn star who my uncle had come across online – I wouldn't exactly be surprised by that reality. But then I noticed something in the corner of the photo. It was a velvety red chair that looked awfully familiar. It probably looked recognisable because it was the chair I was actually sitting in, inside my uncle's home.

And then it hit me. This wasn't just porn or 'online cheating'. This was a legitimate affair. It was close to home. And I didn't know what to do next.

Watch: MM Confessions - what my partner doesn't know. Post continues below.