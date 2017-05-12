3-year-old Georgia died suddenly at Christmas. Her family then kept her body for 11 days.

On December 26, 2013, three-year-old Georgia Fieldsend collapsed in her mother’s arms on a beach during a family trip to Egypt.

Early the next morning, after being rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London, little Georgia was pronounced dead.

Blonde, lively and loving, an aneurysm had ruptured in the three-year-old’s brain.

After donating their daughter's liver, kidney, heart valves and eyes, Georgia's parents, Ilse and James, made the unusual decision to bring their daughter's body home until her funeral, scheduled for 11 days after her death.

Speaking to UK's The Telegraph on what would have been Georgia's seventh birthday, 42-year-old Ilse revealed she instinctively felt their "daughter's body belonged with us, not in a morgue".

"I know some will think what we did was shocking, but to us it made sense," she explained.