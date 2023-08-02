"Best holiday ever" – this statement was delivered loud and proud by my (usually quiet) 15-year-old son, not once, not twice but several times after our initial arrival to the Aussie Alps (and was repeated upon our return).
So let me explain what led a surfer family from a sleepy coastal town in northern NSW to venture all the way from the waves to the ski slopes of Thredbo.
You see, my blonde-tipped kids are growing quickly – the girl (stacked with age-appropriate sass) is nudging 13 and the lad (already a lofty 6’1) seemed to be growing away from me, and not just in height. Sure, mum duties still reigned supreme, but the distance between us was notable and I realised it wouldn’t be long until they had upped and gone.