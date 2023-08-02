How to hold on? Or better yet, how to be a cool mum?

Okay, fine – neither of these things was possible, so I opted to make cherished memories with fully loaded fun. Nobody in the family had ever seen snow and it sounded so exotic compared to our daily life by the sea. Plus, being surfers, the kids would pick up snowboarding quickly, I’d heard.

Watch: Two types of people in winter. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Thredbo was our snow destination pick, mostly because we knew people who had been before and absolutely loved it (which would soon prove to be our verdict too). I decided to take them out of school (see, I am a bit cool) and together we excitedly plotted our journey.

Given we had a solid 10-hour drive to get there, my small old Peugeot was ruled out as the mode of transport (not even sure the lanky teens would still fit with our gear) and we went instead with Turo (a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform), upgrading to a new, huge van – perfect. On route, we stopped for the night at the QT Canberra hotel, which was a great idea because it broke up the trip, and we left for the ski fields (now just a few hours away) refreshed and ready the next day.