SAM WOOD: “5 family meals Snez and I have been making in lockdown.”

With the little kids running around it’s often a case of divide and conquer with us, but I must admit, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the team-up approach too.

Snez and I have been doing a lot of cooking during isolation - in fact we often get the kids involved. It’s a bit of a case of “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” but it’s lots of laughs and lots of fun.

Here are 5 of our favourites at the moment.

Lemon & Herb Roast Chicken

Snez and I love to roast up a chicken and vegetables early in the week, especially if we’ve been a little indulgent over the weekend.

The beauty of a roast is they’re quick to prep, so Snez and I will often prepare, chuck it in the oven and then get the kids ready for bed while it cooks. Leftover chicken and vegetables make an ideal lunch too. Here's our recipe:

Ingredients

1.5 kg chicken (whole)

1 tablespoon oregano

1/2 tablespoon thyme (dried)

2 lemon

2 tablespoon olive oil (extra virgin)

2 cloves garlic minced

2 bay leaves

Ingredients for roast veg

3 potatoes chopped

2 carrots cut into chunks

12 brussel sprouts halved

1 tablespoon olive oil (extra virgin)

salt & pepper to taste

Ingredients for serving

4 cups mixed salad

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200°C.

2. In a small bowl, combine the oregano, thyme, juice from one lemon, garlic and olive oil.

3. Place chicken into a roasting dish and drizzle over the lemon and herb mixture. Massage mixture into the chicken.