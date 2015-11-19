Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Five-month old baby boy dies at family day­care in Brisbane.

A Brisbane family day care centre is under investigation after the death of a baby boy.@NatashaSquarey #7News https://t.co/xmOMnv7qMd — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) November 18, 2015

A coroner will investigate the tragic death of a five-month old baby boy at a family daycare centre in Brisbane yesterday.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances around the baby’s death but they will investigate the family daycare centre after they were unable to find contact details for the parents of some of the children in care.

Just before 11am paramedics were called after the baby was found unresponsive.

An ambulance spokesman said paramedics attempted CPR at the scene but the infant died.

The Courier Mail reports that while family daycare providers are generally required to have one adult for every four ­children younger than school age up to six other children were let out of the house after police arrived.

Inspector Steve Flori said police were “not dealing with any suspicions” in relation to the boy’s death yesterday.

However, there were circumstances that “warrants our further investigation”,

“When police were looking through the premises generally to check on its condition, they found some locked doors,” he said. “When those doors have been opened, they’ve actually found children in some of the rooms.”

The baby’s death will be referred to the coroner.

2. Latest from police raids in Paris. Two killed. Five arrested.

Two people have died in a pre-dawn police raid in Paris targeting the alleged mastermind of last Friday’s terror attack.

The raid came days after an orchestrated a wave of coordinated attacks through Paris that killed at least 129 people.

Police swooped on the building in the northern suburb of Sant-Denis after phone conversations indicating a relative of Abdelhami Abaaoud, the suspected mastermind of last Friday’s Paris attacks might be there.

Main developments:

• The French Prosecutor has given a press conference detailing the “war arsenal” held by the terror cell.

• Suspected architect of the Friday attacks Abdelhamid Abaaoud of the Paris attacks is dead some media outlets are reporting.

• His cousin, Hasna Aitboulahcen, blew herself up during the raids.

• Reports the terror cell were about to strike Charles de Gaulle airport

Police said one police dog, seven-year-old ‘Diesel’ died in the raid, and five officers were wounded.

French broadcaster France 2 say that the terror suspects killed and arrested were in the final stages of carrying out an “imminent” attack at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport and a shopping centre in La Défense, the capital’s business district.