'I just went on a family cruise for half the price of a trip to Bali. Here's what you need to know.'

If you had asked me a decade an ago, even five years ago, if I would like to go on a cruise, it would have been a fast and firm no. I had grown up with negative views on cruising and with the recent pandemic only just behind us, I was still grossed out by the potential of falling ill with so many people (and their germs) crammed onto a ship.

Fast forward to 2024, though — where the cost of living crisis has really set in — my firm views on many things have shifted. In particular, this includes how to still take holidays without going into major debt.

A late-night scroll on a mumfluencer's page — who was giving a genuine run down on the benefits of cruising — had me sold. I crunched the numbers and was blown away that we could take an all-inclusive seven-day cruise around the South Pacific for half the price of what we paid for a seven-day getaway to Bali the year before. Better still, I could pop down a deposit and chip away at the final amount due over reasonable 12-month period.

It was a no brainer.

Over the coming months, I began seeking out friends, colleagues and neighbours who had all been on cruises before. I was determined to make sure I got the best out of our first cruise experience.

Watch: What it's like on board a cruise. Post continues below.