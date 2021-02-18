What you need to know about the decision to abolish the Family Court.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Australia's family law system is about to undergo its biggest change since it was established in the 1970s.

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to merge the Family Court with the Federal Circuit Court, after Attorney-General Christian Porter squeezed through a deal with One Nation and independent senator, Rex Patrick.

There have been calls to overhaul the family court system for years, but this particular change has been met with criticism from key voices within the legal profession.

So what's changing exactly? And why are key groups so opposed to it?

Let's take a look.

Start from the beginning. What did the existing system look like?

When families are unable to agree on issues such as a custody and financial arrangements, these matters can be filed in one of two courts: the Federal Circuit Court or the Family Court.

The Federal Circuit Court is a generalist court that deals with a range of matters, including migration, copyright, and bankruptcy. But the bulk of its caseload — as much as 90 per cent — is family law. That includes 'less complex' matters including applications for divorce, spousal support and property disputes.

The Family Court, meanwhile, is a standalone, specialised court that handles more complex family law disputes, such as those that involve a child welfare agency, allegations of domestic abuse, mental health complexities and so on.

The courts follow different rules, forms and processes.

What's changing? And why?

The Family Court is essentially being scrapped and absorbed into the Federal Circuit Court.

By having a single entry point to the court system, Attorney-General Christian Porter argues that families will benefit from a more streamlined, uniform system in which disputes can be resolved faster and cheaper.

"Families who need to use the court to resolve matters at the end of a relationship have a right to expect the system will help them settle their matters quickly, efficiently and at as low cost as possible," Attorney-General Porter said.

"Unfortunately, for too many families, this has not been the reality as the system itself has been exacerbating the stress and pressure being experienced by users of the courts."

The courts will receive $4 million to implement the restructure.

Why are some people opposed to a more streamlined system?

Plenty from within the legal profession and in politics argue that this particular plan is not the right one.