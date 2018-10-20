"I fell down the stairs in public and no one cared."

So a few days ago a thing happened.

A thing that, if I’m honest, happens to me a lot, because I’m a very clumsy person and I often forget how to walk.

(It’s hard sometimes, OK?)

When leaving my apartment building one particularly drizzly morning, I slipped down the stairs and fell, flat on my back. Very hard and very loudly.

In fact I’m pretty sure my bum slapping against the wet ground made the entire building shake, and the sound of my keys flying out of my bag and onto the ground literally echoed.

I also momentarily transformed into a velociraptor, letting out a very strange sound I wasn’t aware I was capable of making.

I know it sounds dramatic, but I’m sure you’ll know the feeling you get when you have a particularly large fall.

The very moment you start to realise gravity is working against you, your breath shortens and you immediately start to panic, as though every part of your brain and body is shouting “SHE’S GOING DOWN”.

…Then your entire life flashes before your eyes and you’re convinced it’s all about to be over.

(Okay, very dramatic).

After managing to stand up, scrambling to collect the contents of my handbag, I hobbled back inside, deciding to avoid the dangers of the outside world and work from home that day. It was not safe for me out there.

As it turns out, I was totally fine and walked away pretty much unscathed apart from some gnarly bruising to my lower back, bum and dignity.

While I by no means needed “rescuing” from my tumble, one thing struck me: there were people around who just…ignored it.

There were doors open to surrounding apartments, people wandering in and out to the street or walking by, people having breakfast on their balconies (who would have had a birds eye view of the entire humiliating moment), all seemingly unfazed by the fact that a velociraptor/human might’ve just, you know, slipped and almost seriously injured themselves.

One guy taking his rubbish out who witnessed the fall just kinda…looked at me, then…disappeared.