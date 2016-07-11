Women are faking orgasms in an attempt to end 'coercive' sex.

An alarming study has shown young women are pretending to have orgasm as a tool to escape non-consensual sex.

A study undertaken in Canada has revealed that all of the women they interviewed for a study admitted to faking an orgasm to speed up the end of “bad sex”.

The study was published by the British Psychological Society.

Disturbingly, it showed that the women could not quantify exactly what “bad sex” meant, despite many alluding to coercive or unwanted sexual experiences.

“Analysis showed that the women never used terms such as rape and coercion to refer to their own experiences — despite their descriptions of events that could be categorised as such,” says the British Psychological Society.

“Instead, women described their experiences of unwanted sex in indirect ways. For example, women used the term ‘bad’ to describe sex that was both unwanted and unpleasurable.”

The research only involved 15 women, aged 19 -28 -- a small group compared to many of the larger-scale surveys of the BPS -- and yet, interestingly, none of them were there to talk about faking sexual pleasure.

It was an admission made off their own accord, without discussion among themselves.

The young women interviewed described using fake orgasms as a tool to "escape" a situation in which they otherwise had no control.

It was so normal, so common, and so practiced by them that it was offered simply as one of the reasons they might fake an orgasm.

Other answers to the same question included "making a partner feel better", or heightening their own sexual arousal.

The scariest part of this story? Women are still struggling to define 'bad sex'.

They are lumping unwanted sexual experiences as merely awkward situations they have found themselves in.