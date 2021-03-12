A private island and 3 grown-up daughters: The quiet life of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are country royalty.

The couple, who combined have won eight Grammy Awards and 29 Country Music Awards, have been married for 24 years and share three daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22 and Audrey, 19.

But despite all their success and fame, the couple live a relatively low-key life (well, despite the private island and all).

Here's their relationship timeline.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw met back in 1994 at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

At the event, both Hill and McGraw performed in the "New Faces" show and had a friendly conversation. Hill had just divorced her husband of six years, Daniel Hill, and McGraw was dating Kristine Donahue.

Two years later, in 1996, Hill opened for McGraw on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour and sparks flew. At the time, McGraw had called off his engagement to Kristine Donahue, but Hill was now engaged to record producer, Scott Hicks.