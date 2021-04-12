Here are 5 facts about what is happening in Myanmar right now.

It has been over two months since Myanmar awoke to the military's attempt to dismantle their relatively new democratic government. Every day since, the junta has employed casual and deadly violence to suppress pro-democracy demonstrations.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed, thousands have been detained and millions more remain fearful for the future under the brutal control of the military.

Watch: Military-backed ruling party concedes defeat in Myanmar election.



Video via ABC.

The political unrest comes after Aung San Suu Kyi — who has now been detained — won the country's democratic election last year in a landslide. The military contested the election results, despite no evidence, and consequently took control of the government on February 1, declaring a year-long state of emergency.

Here are five facts of what's happening right now in Myanmar, a country of 54 million people.

1. At least 700 civilians have been killed since the coup.

According to the latest figures from AAPP, at least 706 people have now been killed by the ruling junta. This includes at least 46 children.

On Friday at least 82 people were killed in Bago alone, a city about 100 kilometres northeast of Yangon. It marked the biggest one-day total for a single city since March 14, according to reports from independent local media.

The military are employing brutal force to crush the persistent opposition of pro-democracy protesters.

“It is like genocide,” a protest organiser called Ye Htut told Myanmar Now. “They are shooting at every shadow.”

2. Over 3,000 civilians are currently detained or sentenced.

More than 3059 people are currently detained due to crackdowns by the military, according to AAPP.