An ongoing feud with Mariah Carey and 'ghost singers': 11 things you didn't know about JLo.

JLo is a phenomenon.

An actor, musician, businesswoman and... icon.

Jennifer Lopez has been in the spotlight for decades, and honestly, only seems to be getting better with age. From the early stages of her career, starring in Selena and releasing bangers like 'Waiting for Tonight', to welcoming twins and performing at the Superbowl, the public interest in her has never wavered.

Lopez recently celebrated her 52nd birthday, and in true JLo style captured the world's attention throughout a European jaunt with new/old boyfriend Ben Affleck.

She makes headlines everywhere she goes. But while so much of JLo's life is splashed across the internet, here are some facts you might not know about her.

She used to be a backup dancer.

Before Lopez got her big break, she was a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block and Janet Jackson.

She performed with NKOTB at the 1992 American Music Awards (and there's tape!) and appeared in Jackson's 'That's the Way Love Goes' music video.

Her long-standing feud with Mariah Carey is because of Tommy Mottola.

The beef between Mariah Carey and Lopez, made famous by Carey's infamous "I don't know her", is the stuff of legend.

In her 2020 memoir, without even using Lopez's name, Carey provided the origin story.

It's in a portion of the book that captures memories of her marriage to Tommy Mottola, then the head of Columbia Records and a man 21 years her senior. She alleged he was controlling to where he spied on her through dozens of security cameras and staffed the fence line with armed guards.

That manipulation apparently continued after they split, and it seemed Lopez was one of his weapons. There has long been speculation that Mottola championed Lopez to derail Carey's career.

Image: Getty.