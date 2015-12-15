Image: Sex and the City/HBO.

Everyone does it. And now it is time we talked about it. Farting.

From why they smell sometimes and don’t at other times, to how many times a day it’s normal to pass wind, we get to the, erm, bottom of flatulence.

1. Fart karma is very real.

Dr Ruth Hand, a Melbourne based General Practitioner, explains that while holding in farts may not be bad for our health, there is one very real consequence of holding in your gas, and it’s called “fart karma“.

According to Dr Hand, farting is pretty straightforward, really, if you hold wind in, it “will come out eventually, it has no where else to go. It just might be more socially acceptable to relieve yourself in certain situations, that’s all”.

If you are in a very awkward social situation and can’t relieve yourself, then feel free to hold it in, but you should know that it will come out eventually. Maybe in an even more socially awkward situation. So beware.

2. It is normal to fart between a handful (ew), up to 4o times a day.

According to the Victorian Government health guidelines, the amount individuals pass gas depends on a number of factors, including diet. Some people pass wind only a handful of times per day, others up to 40 times. The average seems to be about 15.

But what creates excessive amounts of gas? There are a few things that can contribute, including high fibre foods, laxatives and dairy products.

You should see your doctor if you experience unusual flatulence, abdominal pain, changes to toilet habits, or any other uncomfortable symptom associated with digestion.

5. Farting is a fetish.

Some people are sexually aroused by flatulence. There is even a name for it. Eproctophilia. One to add to the vocabulary, no? Shelly Horton answers another question we have always wondered…why do we fanny fart? Find out in the video below…