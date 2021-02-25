The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday February 26.

Body of missing woman Melissa Caddick has been found.

NSW Police have found the body of missing businesswoman and alleged fraudster Melissa Caddick, three months after she disappeared.

Her remains were found on a beach on the NSW South Coast.

Caddick vanished from her home in Dover Heights in Sydney on November 12, last seen leaving the house in activewear for a morning run. She left her wallet, keys and mobile at home.

On Sunday, February 21, a shoe was located on the shoreline of the national park south of Tathra by campers.

Within the shoe was the remains of a human foot, with DNA matching the remains to Caddick on Thursday evening.

"I can say that exactly how Melissa came to enter the water is still a mystery and will be subject of ongoing investigations by the strike force team. Police have always kept an open mind in relation to what the circumstances were for her disappearance, including the fact that Melissa may have taken her own life. However, a definitive decision in relation to the manner, time and cause of death is a matter for the coroner. An investigation, as I said, will be ongoing," Assistant Commissioner Michael Willing told the media in a press conference this morning.

Since her disappearance, it's been revealed Caddick was allegedly involved in fraudulent business dealings, with the financial adviser accused of operating without a licence and orchestrating false financial statements for her clients, many of whom were close friends.