Facebook's latest tool wants to stop you from stalking your ex's feed.

A breakup is never easy – and it’s made 10 times harder when you’re confronted by your ex’s tagged photos and late night check-ins all over your Facebook feed.

Fortunately, the team at Facebook has realised we probably don’t want to be updated every time our ex posts a selfie with their new partner — and they’re introducing a tool to make the breakup experience a little less depressing.

From today, the social media site will be testing a few new tools that allow you to have greater control over what you see from an old partner. After you make the big update to “single”, you’ll now see a series of questions prompting you to use the tool and the banner “See less of [insert name of ex]”.

In just a few clicks, you’ll be able to limit their appearance in your news feed, prevent them from popping up as suggested tags or message recipients and limit the updates that you post that they can see.

Basically, this will make it a little harder for you to compulsive stalk your ex’s latest updates in those moments of weakness that strike at 3am.

You can also edit who can see your past posts together and untag yourself from those cheesy loved-up old photos, too.