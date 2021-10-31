“What's that on your face?” My whole life, I've been constantly reminded of my birthmark.

My debut novel is released in a few weeks’ time. My biggest goal achieved – a sentence that still doesn’t seem real, no matter how many times I say it.

Without my birthmark, I don’t think this would be happening.

When I first decided I wanted to write a thriller with a twisted ending, I never expected it to be based on the legacy of the trauma of bullying, but here we are.

The idea came to me when I was interviewed about my birthmark and work on self-acceptance. I was asked about the treatment I received from others, so I began listing things that had happened to me. The names, the comments, the stares, the feeling of being different in the worst possible way.

When I’d said just a few examples of my experiences, the interviewer commented on how horrible bullying was.

I remember blinking. Bullied? Me? Surely not. Surely what I tried to brush off as people being unkind couldn’t have a label as serious as bullying.

Even as an adult, the word made me shake my head. I didn’t want that to be my past. I felt different enough without calling my experiences bullying.

Not even when what happened to me fit the definition of it.

Not even when I looked back and remembered my mum asking me to keep a diary of the cruel things said so we could show my teacher.

Not even when the memory of someone throwing a coin at my head for ‘target practice’ came to my consciousness and my eyes stung with tears.

No, I wasn’t bullied. Bullying felt like something horrific, something that scarred you forever, something so cruel and so horrible I didn’t want it to have happened to me.

But when the interview wrapped up, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I thought of all the times I’d looked at my reflection and heard the voices of others telling me I was hideous.

All the times I felt ashamed, the times I’d point out my birthmark when I met someone just so I could say it before they did.

Even if I didn’t class myself as someone who was bullied, the legacy of people’s taunts and ‘jokes’ was still something that narrated how I viewed myself years down the line.

