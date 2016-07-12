Fifi Box's travel essential completely cuts down the need for makeup.

When you’re heading on a tropical beach holiday, there are some items that are non-negotiable. Passport, sunscreen, bikini, a fabulous floppy hat, a good book… and eyelash extensions.

Don’t believe us on that last one? Allow Fifi Box to convince you.

Having just returned from a trip to Fiji with her three year-old daughter Trixie, Box’s Instagram feed is filled with snaps of days by the pool, glorious beach sunsets and doughnuts, all made better thanks to a certain pre-holiday beauty treatment.

Watch: Why face mist deserves a spot in your travel bag. Post continues after video.

“I’ve just spent two weeks with absolutely no make-up on and loved every second of it!” she captioned a sneaky selfie.

“I finally tried eyelash extensions and never even felt the need for a scrape of mascara. Thank you to the talented girls at @lashdesign for giving me the lashes my parents forgot to deliver on!”

We feel you on that, Fifi.