Emma has been a lash artist for 7 years. She's never seen a case quite this bad.

Emma Dhanjal has been doing eyelash extensions for more than seven years.

But when one of her most recent clients entered her salon with a desperate desire for lash extensions for her fast-approaching birthday weekend, she felt a need to share a cautionary kind of tale.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE do your research,” she wrote on her Facebook page, Emmaculate Beauty, alongside a composite image of her client’s damaged lashes.

“This poor girl has been left with extremely damaged natural lashes. She wanted lashes for her birthday this weekend and I could not lash her because she has been left with no lashes.”

Emma explained that when she went to touch her client’s lashes with tweezers, they almost immediately began to fall out.

“As well as inflamed eyelids and needing to see her doctor for infection, her lashes may never be the same again. This should NEVER ever happen to your lashes, please do not be scared of having lash extensions applied, if you do your research and go to the right place your lash extensions can be applied for years and years without having a break.”

Emma went on to say they are the “worst lashes” she has seen in “seven years of lashing”, and that examples like this make her feel “sick”.

“Make sure you are 100 per cent certain you know the background of your next eyelash artist,” she wrote.