Eyelash curlers are strange-looking contraptions. To an outsider they may look like a torture device, but any beauty lover knows they’re an essential tool for beautifully curled lashes.

That’s not to say they can’t do serious damage though, as imgur user amjohnson recently (and very unfortunately) found out.

As she was curling her lashes, she felt that rising urge to sneeze. Unable to fight it she gave in, eyelash curler still in hand and tightly clamped over her right eyelashes.

Needless to say, disaster ensued.

Image: Imgur/amjohnson

Three quarters of her lashes actually came off - nay, RIPPED off - after getting stuck in the curler during the sudden movement.

(Take a look at our mascara faces at their best. Post continues after video.)

We can only imagine the pain.

Rather than hide under an eyepatch, Johnson did what any sensible person does these days - she posted the picture on reddit.

"I really thought I ripped my eyelid in half," she wrote.