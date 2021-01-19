2020 was the year of eyebrows. Here's what you'll be doing with them in 2021.

With the inability to just duck into a salon whenever we darn well pleased, last year was the year many of us just let our brows do their ~thing~.

With no tinting, waxing and plucking (hands up who else was too scarred to touch them?), we saw a whole new side to our brows.

Undone. Fluffy. Kinda cute.

And while early 2020 was all about brow lamination, feathered brows and all that other jazz, this year is a *little* different.

Watch: Wanna take a peak what's involved with brow lamination? Watch Amy Clark's tried and tested.



Video via Mamamia.

Y'see, brows in 2021 are relatively low-maintenance - which means playing on natural colours and shapes and embracing what you've already got (which is great by the way, Beth).

So, ditch the at-home colour kit and wax strips and get on board these new brow shapes of 2021.

The natural brow.