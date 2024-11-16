'This one product fixed my dry, creasy under eyes in just one week.'

On a recent episode of our Beauty IQ Expert podcast (guys, have you subscribed, liked, listened? Free skincare wisdom, delivered every Wednesday — what are you waiting for?!) Skin Therapist Tegan Mac and I dove deep into all things eye care.

I shared one of my favourite full coverage, brightening concealers for dark eye circles, while Tegan also shared her favourite under-eye skincare tips, as well as safe in-clinic treatments for the delicate under eye area. And of course, we chatted about the best ingredients to look for in an eye cream.

I also gave a shoutout to a CeraVe eye cream that's been a game-changer for my brother's under-eye puffiness, but personally, I've been relying on a different eye product that's been an absolute saviour for my dry, creasy under-eyes.

One that I've found has been delivering small, subtle, but real results for me.

Here's a bit of context first…

This eye serum landed on my desk in the throes of winter (the perfect time) where I had actually noticed one day, that after applying concealer, my under eyes were looking extra creasy and feeling a bit itchy and sensitive:

Image: Adore Beauty.