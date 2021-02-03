The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday February 4.

Hotel worker COVID positive in Victoria.

Victorians must again wear face masks and limit household gatherings after a Melbourne quarantine hotel worker tested positive to COVID-19, possibly contracted from an international tennis player.

The 26-year-old man from Noble Park in the city's southeast visited numerous public places and shops before returning a positive test on Wednesday.

He had been employed as a "resident support worker" at Melbourne's Grand Hyatt, where scores of international tennis players have been quarantining after arriving for the Australian Open. He worked his most recent shift last Friday.

It's not yet known if the man is carrying a potent offshore strain of the virus.

"Through an abundance of caution, we're assuming the worst. I think that's always a smart thing to do," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters overnight.

Andrews ordered that from Thursday, everyone in Victoria must wear face masks - including in public and private indoor settings - and household gatherings are limited to 15 people.

Plans to allow more workers back to offices have been paused and while the Australian Open is expected to go ahead as scheduled, some players may face re-testing and extended quarantine.

NEW COVID-19 CASE SITES

Visitors to the following venues at the specified times must isolate for 14 days and get tested:

Saturday, January 30:

* Club Noble, Noble Park, 2.30pm - 3.30pm

*Aces Sporting Club, Keysborough, 10pm - 11.15pm

Sunday, January 31:

* Northpoint Cafe, Brighton, 8.10am - 9.30am