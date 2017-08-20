"Mummy puts mice in her bum bum." My very embarrassing visit to the GP.

This is a gross one, but I’m gross, so there’s that.

I’m on the pill, and while I’m on the pill I’m a little lazy with it, so I forget days or times here and there (just begging to be impregnated here). So because of that, sometimes Aunty Flo just rears her ugly head. It’s like I forget to take that one tablet one day and those ovaries (or whatever, I don’t know how anatomy works) are waiting in the dark, and as soon as that pill doesn’t drop down my belly, they have a celebration party and bam, period.

I’ve had it like three times in one month.

So recently, I’m at the shopping centre to go to the doctor because my son has this nasty cough, and I feel that familiar feeling that says the river is flowing, and I’m like ohhh CRAP. Obviously, I’m wearing light coloured pants, me being me. I’ll leak and it’ll be a disaster.

I rush to Aldi while I feel a slow, uncomfortable leak feeling, thinking time is limited and I pick up some pads, and while I’m in Aldi I get some bananas, a new bathtub, a jackhammer, you know, when in Aldi…

I go through the checkout, buy all the stuff, run to the toilet, and grab my pads. All the while, my son is banging on the walls and pulling out everything I bought. And then I realise in my hands it’s not pads that I’m holding – it’s tampons. Tampons.

This is bad because, I don’t like tampons… In Year Eight I read a disclaimer on a pack that said you could get toxic shock syndrome, I don’t know why but I imagined putting that tampon in and having electricity jolting through my body and dying. I’ve also tried to put them in before and it was a horrible feeling. I don’t know how some of you ladies like it, but I wish I did. Nonetheless I needed protection, NOW!

I open up the little box of devil sticks and they all come falling out, and my son asks me “what’s that?”

I say “they’re tampons,” while trying to get him to turn around so I can you know, put it up there.

And he says “huh?” looking distressed.

And I say, “they’re baby mice, little mouses!”

“Awww cute!” he says, and cradles a few, while I’m silently laughing.

I uncomfortably get it up there and I take him to the doctors, feeling protected and leak free.