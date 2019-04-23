The complicated relationship exotic dancers have with toilet paper.

Before Julia*, an exotic dancer, goes out on stage, there’s a number of things she needs to consider.

And the first, she tells Mamamia, is in regards to toilet paper.

“It’s an issue with public bathroom toilet paper,” she explains, “it’s basically crepe paper and it’s terrible.”

You see, Julia says exotic dancers need to check after they wipe, to ensure they’ve not got any remnants of toilet paper stuck to their vulva.

“This is 100 per cent an issue that every girl in a strip club worries about,” Julia says.

“You’ve got to fold it neatly so you can see if there are any tears on the paper… and if necessary use a baby wipe or feminine wipe (as much as I hate those) to get the last bits off.”

What happens when a sex worker gets their period? Post continues below.

If we were to peep backstage at one of her shows, Julia says we’d likely see a number of women bent over asking others if they can see a stray pube, a visible tampon string, any residual toilet paper or an angry looking ingrown hair.

“It’s a really close-knit environment between the dancers,” she shares. “It sounds gross but it’s like a sex worker sisterhood moment when someone is like ‘Can you please tell me if you can see my tampon?'”

Interestingly, Julia says it’s “actually better” to work on your period because “the hormones make your boobs bigger” which sometimes equates to more money.