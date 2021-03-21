From a plane to a kids' playground: The sex life of an exhibitionist.

As told to Shona Hendley.

My name is Molly*, I am a 39-year-old married mother of two. I'm also an exhibitionist; I love to have sex or partake in sexual activities in public.

Not many people know about my sexual behaviour of choice, only a few select friends, my husband and most of my previous partners.

I keep this to myself for two reasons.

Firstly, because although by definition exhibitionism is about exposure and the thrill of getting caught, for me the experience is still private; just like most people view the details of their sex life between them and their partner.

Secondly, my reason for not telling many people about being an exhibitionist is because there is a definite lack of understanding and judgement about it.

Many people have this idea of exhibitionism being like something from a movie, or a deviant behaviour that needs to be corrected. They view it as strange or kinky, something that 'normal' people don’t do but for me at least, this is not the case. It is completely normal, empowering and incredibly pleasurable.

My exhibitionism began in my early twenties inadvertently during a one-night stand. I met a man in a club and we decided to have sex outside in a nearby side street

There was no one in the street but people were continually walking across it at the other end, I could hear them and see them in the distance. I have no idea if anyone saw us but the idea that they could have was what mattered the most.

Although I had a pretty adventurous sex life before this, being involved in sex in a public place where we could have very easily been caught just ignited this desire inside of me, it made the sex incredibly pleasurable. I was turned on more than ever before and I couldn’t stop thinking about it for weeks afterwards. I knew I had to do it again.

The idea of getting caught, doing something that is usually intimately private in a public environment is in one word: thrilling.

For me, there is nothing else quite like it. It is like combining two worlds, two opposites that shouldn’t go together but when they do, they are like really sexy fireworks.