'I didn't think diet culture affected me. Then I was told I couldn't exercise.'

This post discusses eating disorders, body dysmorphia, and exercise addiction and might be triggering for some readers.

Diet Culture: A rigid set of expectations about valuing thinness and attractiveness over physical health and emotional wellbeing.

A few months ago if you'd asked if I thought diet culture affected me, the answer would have been no.

I mean, I've watched Taryn Brumfitt's Embrace documentary three times.

My Instagram is filled with pages of body positive influencers. I'm mindful of what I eat but don't count calories — or even care about them.

I don't follow diet trends; I don't weigh myself, and I don't buy into the good food versus bad food debate.

Watch: Taryn Brumfitt on five tips to embrace you. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But here's the thing: up until a few months ago I hadn't realised how easy it was to be body positive when I had a body that fit within my (extremely subliminal and internalised) notion of what a body should look like.

Or how easy it was when I had always been able to compensate food with exercise.

When I could exercise every day, without fail. Never less than one hour, often more than two. Through exhaustion. Through illness. Through injury, and ongoing chronic pain. All the while convincing myself this was normal. All the while convincing myself I didn't subscribe to diet culture because I didn't diet.

I hadn't realised how easy it was to be body positive when you can control your body. When you exist with thin privilege, even if your body dysmorphia succeeds in convincing you otherwise.

For years, I exercised to excess under the premise of it being beneficial to both my physical and mental health and wellbeing.