'I fought back against my gaslighting ex. Now he's using COVID-19 to control me again.'

Anna is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo, and all names have been changed.

Four months before Anna and Chris broke up, he presented her with a 10 point list of everything she was doing wrong in their relationship.

"A normal couple has sex two-three times a week, and you aren't doing that," it read.

"You don't clean enough," "you're too ambitious," and "you work too hard," it continued.

"Since Peta was born you don't pay me enough attention," read point number five.

"You don't do enough to be spontaneous or physically attractive," read one of the most hurtful critiques.

When the list was presented to Anna, the NSW couple was going through IVF and also had a 15-month-old.

Despite feeling like some of the points were a little unfair, a devastated Anna dutifully set about trying to fulfill her partner's wishes.

If she didn't, he'd threatened to end things, and she was desperate to make sure that didn't happen.

Chris had always been very controlling in the way he 'liked' things to be in their relationship.

But because he was Anna's first serious partner and they'd been together for over a decade, she'd come to believe his behaviour was normal.

Chris ended up leaving Anna for another woman, but his control over her didn't end when he walked out the door.

"It immediately got worse," Anna told Mamamia. "He started to be a lot louder in terms of his verbal aggression towards me. He didn't yell much [before], and now he was yelling pretty much every time and I started getting the written aggression as well via SMS and email, which was new, because I had lived with him before that."

For five years, Anna lived under her ex-partner's rule, constantly being told she "wasn't a good mother" and was "selfish". Chris told Anna that any problems they had with their daughter, Peta - from school reports, to wetting the bed - was "her fault."