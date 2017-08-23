'I was in a dating experiment until I discovered my ex boyfriend was on Tinder too.'

University had been a long and laborious day, so I was thankful when it came to my routine of a Monday morning coffee date with two of my best friends. Sitting on yellow stools in one of our campus’ many coffee shops, we giggled about how the cafe seemingly only played songs from the early ’00s. Not that I was complaining; I for one, get a kick out of the melodic tunes of Britney Spears.

My comfortable long term relationship had just ended, and with fifty percent of the two girls in front of me single, the conversation of online dating apps was unavoidable.

“Tinder isn’t even that bad. Unless you give your Snapchat out, you won’t even get any d*ck pics.” Rosie* laughed in a whirl of bleach damaged hair, her coffee threatening to spill from the lip of her biodegradable paper cup.

“I don’t know if I can do this guys.”

“Just download Bumble instead, you know it’s the feminist option.” Lauren* threw in, pushing her glasses up the bridge of her nose.

“Yeah but then won’t I have to make the opening line?”

“I told you, feminist option.”

A few hours post our coffee shop meet up, I sat with my back hunched over on the squishy grey couch in my best friend’s living room. We had giggled on the walk home about how now I could finally download Tinder. Whilst I had missed the original Tinder train, I had some solace in my single friends’ phones, using their accounts to practice my comedy on unsuspecting men. Though when it came to the fire icon app being on my own phone, I recoiled at the idea. Sure, I loved being able to swipe right or left at the first look of someone, but only when it was on her phone and I was safe and secure in a long-term relationship.

My relationship had spanned almost three years, a boy who I met when I was 16. The idea of being 19, single, and living part time away from my home town kind of frightened me. Part of me was drunk on the idea of freedom, I could find a boy in the club and have sex with him in the bathrooms if I wanted. But part of me was scared about the whole dating process.