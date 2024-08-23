'My abusive ex is officiating my best friend's wedding. She didn't even tell me.'

Well, this isn't a situation we'd ever wish to find ourselves in. A woman on Reddit has shared that in the lead-up to her best friend's wedding, she's discovered her abusive ex-husband had been chosen to officiate the ceremony.

On the popular subreddit r/AmItheAsshole, the woman, who shared her story anonymously, wrote, "Two years ago, I dated someone and discovered a little late into the relationship that he was abusive. Mentally and psychologically abusive. He wanted a housewife — perfect, pretty and quiet. He would say that he didn't love me if I refused to be intimate with him.

"When I finally decided to leave him, I had to block his number, his social media accounts, even his email. Still, he created fake accounts to continue interacting with me. Harassing my friends. It took nearly six months for him to stop. I thought I could finally move on."

Watch: Six signs of people who have been abused. Post continues below.



Video via Psych2Go.

"Now, when I dated him, I had introduced him to my best friend and her fiancé. He and her fiancé hit it off," she shared.

"I found out that my ex continued his friendship with my friend and her fiancé. Later, I find out that he is attending their wedding. And if that's not enough to grapple with, my friend refused me a plus one, and made no guarantees that my ex wouldn't have one, even though he was single when we had the conversation a few months ago. And my boyfriend just shy of one year can't attend because she doesn't know him."