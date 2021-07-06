Ewan McGregor left his wife and four kids after 22 years. His girlfriend just gave birth.

Ewan McGregor has just become a dad for the fifth time, at the age of 50.

But in between his fourth child, Anouk, and this new baby, Laurie, there’s been a very public marriage breakup and some savage jabs from his daughters on social media.

McGregor’s love story with his first wife, Eve Mavrakis, was a sweet one.

Back in the 1990s, when the Scottish actor’s career was just starting to take off, he had a minor role in the series Kavanagh QC.

French-born Mavrakis, five years older than him, was the production designer.

“I knew right then that I really wanted to be with her,” McGregor later told The Graham Norton Show.

“I knew I wanted to be with her in a different way to all the other many, many, many women I had been with up until that point. And I wasn’t wrong. I made the right choice.”

The couple married in 1995, and, just seven months later, had their first child, Clara.

McGregor made his name as a heroin addict in Trainspotting and went on to star in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, while Mavrakis kept working on movies such as Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.

McGregor and Mavrakis had three more children together.

Esther was born in 2001, and Anouk 10 years later. In between, the couple adopted Jamyan, an orphan from Mongolia.

McGregor had met Jamyan while riding his motorbike through Mongolia with Charley Boorman for the series Long Way Round. Back then, she was just two years old.

“Charley and I went to a street shelter for children and we were both massively moved by it,” he explained in Long Way Up. “We left that day, but I couldn’t stop thinking about that little girl. It took nearly two years, but eventually, we adopted Jamyan.”