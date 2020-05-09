The 'evil eye' trend is everywhere. Here's what you need to know before you wear one.

Ok, so yes, we probably read into Royal fashion too much. We find hidden messages in colour choice, rebellion in the absence of stockings or an off-the-shoulder dress. And don’t get us started on trousers.

But there’s a definite recurring theme in the jewellery of recently escaped — sorry — resigned senior royal, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex:

The evil eye.

This week, the Duchess appeared in a video for charity Smart Work, one of her patronages, and could be seen wearing yet another necklace featuring the talismanic symbol.

She’d previously been photographed wearing one designed by Alemdara in September during her tour of South Africa. And before that, in December 2018, wore an evil-eye ring by Turkish brand Kismet.

Most (potentially) pointed, though, was the Alemdara evil-eye bracelet she wore in South Africa on October 1, the day she filed a lawsuit against British tabloids for alleged breach of privacy.

Coded message? Perhaps. Fashion trend? Absolutely. But there’s far more to it than that.

Folklore to fashion: the real meaning of the evil eye symbol.

The evil-eye symbol is looking out at us everywhere on social media, fashion and retail sites lately.

The Iconic has a whole range of pendants, ASOS has rings and cuffs and bed linen, and just Google ‘evil eye jewellery etsy’ and watch your internet browser explode.