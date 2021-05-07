6 things to think about if you're considering getting a fringe. Again.

So, we're back here are we? Back to the old fringe flirt. And we get it! Goodness, we get it. There's a lot of them getting around at the moment. Spotted several of 'em on the Oscars red carpet (Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Andra Day and gang).

And can we please just take a moment to appreciate actress Sarah Ellen and her fancy new face framer?

Would you just look at it:

Ooft! So cool. So Frenchy. So chic.

We're ginormous fans of this whole fringes-being-in-again thing. And, just like you, we're itching to get involved - but gosh do we have some reservations. (We do).

Like, surely they're no good for us curly haired dames? And what if you have cowlicks and pesky baby hairs? And the styling. What about the styling? HOW HARD IS IT TO STYLE A FRINGE?

Watch: Here's what it's like when your friend gets a fringe again. Post continues below.