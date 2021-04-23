"I got a non-surgical nose job. Here's everything you want to know."

Non-surgical nose jobs aren't exactly a new thing. The procedure itself has been around for yonks. However, with the development of advanced techniques and the rise of social media, non-surgical nose jobs (also known as 'liquid' nose jobs), have become a seriously popular alternative to nose surgery (rhinoplasty).

They're quick, less-invasive, more comfortable and cost-effective. Plus, recovery time is waaay shorter compared with going under the knife.

Sounds pretty great, right?

Watch: I asked "The Doll Maker" what she'd do to my face. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But what exactly is a non-surgical rhinoplasty?

"A ‘liquid’ nose job is a procedure where dermal fiIller is injected into the nose, creating a more attractive shape. It can correct a nose bump or lift a drooping tip, improving the appearance of the profile," explains Dr Naomi McCullum, cosmetic physician and board member of the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia (CPCA).

"The procedure is popular because no general anaesthetic is required and it is not permanent. It is a very quick procedure with minimal downtime, and better still, results can be seen immediately," she said.

"Additionally, the patient can be consulted during the procedure and their results shown to them and adjusted as they go, allowing them to be very involved in the process and enabling them to achieve their desired result."

Interesting!

So what's actually involved in the procedure? And how much does it cost?

What better way than to ask someone who has *actually* had nose filler!

We spoke to 25-year-old *Rebecca and asked her to tell us everything we should know about non-surgical nose jobs, including what's really involved in the procedure and what results to expect.

What made you decide to get a non-surgical nose job?

"I have hated my nose since I was around 15 years old. When I was 21, I decided I wanted to try non-surgical rhinoplasty, which is essentially getting filler in your nose," said Rebecca.



"Before this, I had visited a rhinoplasty surgeon in Sydney. Being 18 years old and just finishing high school there was no way I could afford the surgery, and I really didn’t want to go through the recovery at the time."

After looking at her options and taking some time to research the procedure, Rebecca decided to go down the non-surgical route.

What does a nose filler procedure involve?

"I booked into a cosmetic surgeon in Sydney for an initial consult. The cosmetic nurse was so lovely," said Rebecca.