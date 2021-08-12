What We Spend: Mother and son duo share their $1,463.50 week.

What We Spend is Mamamia's look into the weekly expenses of Australian families. From groceries and school fees, to clothes and everyday essentials: here's a peek into what different families of all sizes are spending their money on, and the one major money hack they recommend to reap the benefits – an Amex points-earning credit card. This week, Sydneysider Nama shares what her spend looked like. She's a 45-year-old writer that works from home full-time, and mother to a 14-year-old son and a "very spoilt puppy", Churchill.

Monday: $170

Today I took the car to a long-overdue service. I knew it would cost around the $400 mark, being that it was a bigger service needed with a few problem areas (and honestly, I have more exciting things I want to spend my money on!). But it needs to be done. I took my son, Winston and our puppy, Churchill, with me, because it was school holidays and everyone enjoys the drive.

My local car service place discovers something was wrong with the air con (less than ideal), so they kept the car and thankfully drove us home, which I’m very happy about because that saves me at least $30 on an Uber trip.

I needed to save that $30 because while we’ve been waiting, I’ve taken my puppy Churchill for a walk and discovered a new pet shop in our area… where I spent $170 on a new bed (it was just SO SOFT) and dog treats to keep his mind active.

To put it in context – Churchill is only seven months old and came to us from my sister who passed away – so he’s very special to us.

And yes, he is very spoilt.

Churchill loves his new bed, so I'm considering that purchase #worthit. Image: Supplied.