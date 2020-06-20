From Hollywood films to music videos: What the cast of Even Stevens are doing now.

If you grew up in the 90s and early 2000s there's a good chance you would have spent your afternoons and weekends watching hit Disney Channel show Even Stevens.

The sitcom, which ran from 2000 to 2003, was part of the golden era of the Disney Channel, which brought us classics like Lizzie McGuire, Kim Possible and Recess.

For three glorious seasons, Even Stevens followed the family of seventh grader Louis Stevens, played by Shia LaBeouf, and his older sister, Ren, played by Christy Carlson Romano, who he constantly clashed with.

Now, two decades on from its release, the cast have reunited over video chat to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, and to share their favourite memories from the sitcom. The reunion was led by Stevens siblings Christy Carlson Romano and Nick Spano, who played older brother Donnie. They were also joined by their former co-stars Tom Virtue, who played their dad, and Steven Anthony Lawrence, who played annoying neighbour Beans, among other actors from the show.

Unfortunately, LaBeouf was missing from the call but was still "with us in spirit", according to Spano.

Donna Pescow, who played the Stevens mum, and Margo Harshman, who played Louis' friend Tawny were also absent.





Image: YouTube @Christy Carlson Romano

Even after all this time, the actors say they still get recognised for their roles in the popular TV series.

"Almost a day doesn't go by if I don't go into a Starbucks where some kid around 30 years old, they say: 'Oh my God!' At the beginning I didn't know how to take that, but they would get really sentimental about it," said Virtue.