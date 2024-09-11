The breakout star of The Perfect Couple has a very famous dad.

It's official. Everyone's new favourite actress is The Perfect Couple breakout star, Eve Hewson.

Eve is no newcomer to the film and television scene, having been in her fair share of projects. Including Robin Hood, Bad Sisters, Behind Her Eyes and most recently the 2023 musical comedy drama, Flora and Son, her acting credits are quite extensive (and impressive).

Now, Hewson has been launched into another level of stardom, starring as bride-to-be Amelia Sacks in The Perfect Couple, the Netflix murder mystery currently taking over all our lives. The miniseries stars Hollywood greats Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, and follows a wealthy family whose lives are thrown into disarray when a body washes up on the beach at their Nantucket property.

Is there anything we love to watch more than an affluent family playing a game of whodunit? I think not.

Hewson's incredible performance in the show not only solidifies her as a world-renowned actress, but also has fans surfing the net for details on who she is.

A little (hardly any) journalistic digging has come back with a pleasant surprise — Hewson is not only a wonderful actress, but she is also related to a very famous musician.

Watch the trailer for The Perfect couple now. Article continues after video.

The actress is the daughter of Ali and Paul Hewson. Oh, that names not ringing a bell? That's because Paul is better known by his stage name, Bono. He's an Irish singer and front man of iconic rock band U2.

Speaking to the Irish Times in 2022, Hewson described the experience of being routinely labelled as a 'nepo baby' and the focus that has been placed on her famous dad as her star rises. Despite the noise surrounding her upbringing, Hewson understands that having a famous parent definitely helped her career. We love a self-aware queen!