Subtle cameos and Graham Norton: 7 details you might have missed in Netflix's Eurovision movie.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is the wild new Netflix film everyone is talking about. And it's not hard to see why.

The bizarre yet heart-warming film follows the story of small-town Icelandic musicians Lars (played by Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (played by Rachel McAdams) who take to global music competition, Eurovision.

The comedy also stars familiar faces Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato.

If you don't let yourself get distracted by the film's outrageous costumes (and Dan Stevens' performance) you may notice The Story of Fire Saga is packed with hidden details, Easter eggs and subtle Eurovision references. Here are seven small details you might have missed in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. All the cameos from previous Eurovision contestants. Not only does The Story of Fire Saga give us a look at the mystifying and sparkly world of Eurovision, but the film goes the extra step and features cameos from a bunch of past contestants and winners. The first cameo can be spotted when Lars and Sigrit tour Edinburgh and come across a man playing the piano on the street. The pianist is actually Portuguese singer Salvador Sobral who won Eurovision back in 2017. Image: Netflix. The singalong scene in the film also features cameos from some of the biggest Eurovision acts. These include; Alexander Ryback from Norway who won in 2009.

Loreen from Sweden who won in 2012.

Conchita Wurst from Austria who won in 2014.

Jamala from Ukraine who won in 2016.

Netta from Israel who won in 2018.

Elina Nechayeva from Estonia who placed 8th in 2018.

Bilal Hassai from Israel who placed 16th in 2019.

John Lundvik from Sweden who placed 5th in 2019.