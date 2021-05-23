The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday May 24.

Eurovision winner to take drug test after online controversy.
The Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest returned home Sunday to the adulation of fans and so much speculation that the lead singer had snorted cocaine during the show that he offered to take a drug test.
Maneskin lead singer Damiano David strongly denied he had taken drugs during Saturday's live television broadcast.
But he offered to take a drug test upon his return to Rome to put the matter to rest and refute social media speculation fuelled by footage of him bending over a table during the competition.
NEW - Eurovision 2021: Italy winner Maneskin’s Damiano David denies "using cocaine" after a viral video, offers a drug test. European Broadcasting Union now investigates, according to the spokesperson (BILD)pic.twitter.com/Qh6CSHRe69— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 23, 2021
The band was the bookmakers' favourite going into the Eurovision finale and sealed the win early Sunday with the highest popular vote in the enormously entertaining, and incredibly kitsch, annual song festival.
The group's Victoria de Angelis told a news conference the win was an important boost for Italy, one of the European countries worst hit by COVID-19.
"This is a message of hope after this hard year we've been through," she said.
If you didn't know you needed stomping Italian glam-rock in your life...well you certainly do now. #Eurovision #OpenUp #Italy pic.twitter.com/M76Btzme9z— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 22, 2021