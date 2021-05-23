The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday May 24.

Australia reached 500,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in a week for the first time as the rollout topped 3.6 million. However, it is still shy of the four million that the Morrison government had initially promised by the end of March.

Still, the government continues to press the case for people to get the jab as soon as they are eligible.

Over 50s have been able to get an AstraZeneca jab over the past couple of weeks, although there are concerns some may wait until later in the year for the Pfizer vaccine when 20 million doses arrive over the fourth quarter.

Ten million Moderna doses are also due later in the year.

"The message is very simple. Do not wait to be vaccinated. If you are in a qualifying group, please come forward now," Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters from Melbourne on Sunday.

"Vaccination can save lives and protect lives, and if you are not vaccinated and you do catch COVID, you can die."

There were no locally acquired COVID-19 cases reported in the past week, but NSW and Victoria both reported new infections in quarantine on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the second repatriation flight from India since the government lifted its ban landed in Darwin on Sunday with 165 Australians on board.

Country Practice star Lorrae Desmond dies

Gold Logie-winning actress Lorrae Desmond has died aged 91 after a career spanning more than 50 years.

Desmond became the first woman to win a Gold Logie, for her variety show The Lorrae Desmond Show, in 1962.

But she was best known for playing Shirley in the long-running A Country Practice, appearing in more than 800 episodes in the 1980s and early '90s.

She graced our TV screens for decades. Perhaps best known and loved as nurse 'Shirley Gilroy,' in A Country Practice. Lorrae Desmond is being remembered as a singer and actress with an enormous heart after she died aged 91. https://t.co/8iYdM6v9TM 7NEWS at 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QflGbXiV20 — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) May 23, 2021

Desmond was born in the New South Wales town of Mittagong and her writing and performing career spanned more than half a century.

She represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957, before returning to Australia in the 1960s.

During the Vietnam conflict, she toured the country giving live performances for troops, for which she was awarded an MBE.

Fragile Israel-Gaza truce holds through third day.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire has held through a third day as Israeli police admitted Jewish visitors to a contested Jerusalem holy site.

Earlier confrontations with Palestinian protesters at the site helped to ignite the cross-border Gaza fighting.