'I considered myself "too adventurous" for a cruise, then these 5 extraordinary locations changed my mind.'

Gibraltar.

Gibraltar was not the location at the top of my dream European destination list but upon my return home to Australia, my time in this British Overseas Territory has played a large part in my holiday recaps to family and friends.

Here, I glided up the Rock of Gibraltar in the Gibraltar Cable Car (if you book in a tour you can skip the long line), taking in the beautiful mountain views and sweeping sites of the Mediterranean Sea. Beneath the rock itself is an array of adventures and history waiting to be explored. I made my way through the Great Siege Tunnels, which still have remnants of when the French and Spanish troops blockaded Gibraltar in 1779.

I will also never forget my visit to St Michael's Cave, which is located within the Upper Rock Nature Reserve in Gibraltar, where a glorious light show illuminates the ancient cave walls and tells the story of its history.

But by far, the most memorable moment from my Gibraltar adventure was a visit to Apes Den, to meet the little creatures who call this area home. The 'apes' (or Barbary Macaques, which is their correct name) are normally only ever found in North Africa, and there are many legends attemtping to explain how they found their way to Gibraltar.

The apes can be seen running around and lazing about all around The Rock, but the Apes Den is where you are sure to get up close and personal with them. This is where you can see them eat, sleep, snack, and hug their babies up close, and if you like, they can even jump up on your shoulders (although the guides heavily discourage this — their teeth are incredibly sharp).