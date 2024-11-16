'I considered myself "too adventurous" for a cruise, then these 5 extraordinary locations changed my mind.'

If someone had asked me to write down the most indulgent holiday experience I could ever imagine, my dream journal entry would have included a luxury hotel with an ocean view.
With the added magical benefit of also finding a way to explore a new far-flung and foreign destination each day without having to go through the rigmarole of travel, checkout, and packing up my sure-to-be overpacked suitcase each morning.Short of discovering a magic lamp to grant me three wishes, this holiday idea seemed like a dream destined to remain unfulfilled.Until I arrived in Portugal and boarded Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Class ship Norwegian Viva and my long-held travel dream suddenly became a thrilling reality.
Watch Norwegian Viva set sail from Lisbon, Portugal. Post continues below.
My first impression of Norwegian Viva is that traveling on it allows you to have a glorious view of the ocean from every turn as you stroll about the ship. As I walked along the ship's Ocean Boulevard, I was greeted with 360-degree views of stunning ocean and coastal sites, which were especially breathtaking as we made our way along the coasts of Spain and France before gliding into Italy.