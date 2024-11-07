Modern Etiquette: The 19 rules we all need to agree on for kids' parties and playdates.

The modern playdate is a minefield of potential etiquette faux pas.
It seems that everywhere you turn you're likely to encounter a situation where your own parenting norms brush up against someone else. How do you know whether it's a drop them a go situation? What about when they're a gentle parent and you're more of a… screamer.
This is exactly why we've put together Mamamia's Modern Australian Etiquette Guide to help you out in all different social situations. From attending weddings to visiting someone's house, to navigating the ins and outs of group chats, we've got you covered.
Watch: "Dishonest Harmony" parenting theory explained. Post continues below.
But now we'll tackle the tricky world of kids' parties and playdates.
We spoke to parents from across the country to unearth all the things you must know when it comes to organising hangs for your offspring.
And if you're feeling super spicy, you can drop this in your mum friends group chat and watch the chaos unfold. (I'm kidding… kind of).
Etiquette guide for playdates.
Always clarify beforehand if it's a drop-and-go situation.
Once your kids get to a certain age, there's a big question mark over whether or not the playdate includes you, the parent, or is more of a solo affair between kids, where one parent will supervise them for a set period of time.