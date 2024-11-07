Modern Etiquette: The 19 rules we all need to agree on for kids' parties and playdates.

If you're planning on inviting a kid for a drop-and-go playdate, make sure you let the parent know when you extend the invitation.

No one wants the awkward game of chicken where one parent thinks they're hanging around to be polite, and the other is itching for them to bugger off so they can get some household chores done while the kids play.

Never use playdates as free all-day babysitting.

"It's my pet peeve when a parent drops their kid off for a playdate and then stretches it out for hours longer than expected," explains Julia, a mum-of-three from Townsville.

When a playdate has been agreed upon, make sure both parties figure out an end time — and stick to it. Showing up significantly later than promised to pick up your child is poor form.

But for the love of Bluey, please don't stay either.

It should be against the law for parents to stay for playdates unless specifically invited to do so. Your kid is here to play with my kid. That is the deal. I am not here to entertain you as well.

Letting them play video games without asking first is a big no.

Parents have different rules around screen time in general and gaming in particular, so checking with other parents before you let them have free rein on the Nintendo Switch is only fair.

While your kid might be allowed unlimited access to shoot-em-up games, other parents might be hard and fast in their boundaries. Don't let your home be the place where they're exposed to something their folks would rather they weren't.

Failing to pre-warn about dietary requirements is a you problem.

Shocking as it is, more than one parent I've spoken to had a tale of a child being dropped off for a playdate only for them to discover the hard way they couldn't eat a whole host of ingredients.