'After my husband died suddenly, I removed my wedding ring. I didn't expect the opinions.'

After sharing a post on social media recently about my grief journey, a woman admonished me, and it took me by surprise.

It had nothing to do with the content I was sharing, rather she had seen the accompanying photo of me, and noticed my lack of wedding ring and wanted to share her thoughts.

As can often happen on the world wide web, it wasn’t overly positive.

The reason she admonished me was because I am widowed and I don’t wear my wedding ring.

Jo on her wedding day, wearing her ring. Image: Lisa Atkinson Photography.

While I won’t get into the nitty gritty of what was said, it felt obvious that because I no longer wore my wedding ring, I had committed some kind of widow crime and that perhaps I didn’t truly love him.

I was 35 when my husband died suddenly from an asthma attack in 2017. As my life and future completely unravelled, there were so many decisions to be made – big decisions, small decisions, and everything in between.

As the months wore on and my widow status really set in, my thoughts turned to my wedding ring and whether I should still be wearing it or not.

I also noticed that my left hand had become a focal point to people who knew of my circumstances.

I would often spot secret glances at my left hand to see if it was there or not.

It’s a lonely world as a widow, and as I didn’t really know any other widows, I had no one to ask advice. I also felt embarrassed that I was having these thoughts and didn’t want to draw attention to what I was pondering.