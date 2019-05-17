Sometimes trying to do your bit for the environment can feel like an overwhelming task.

There’s so much talk about composting, going vegan and a transition to living a plastic-free life, when most of us still struggle to remember our bags for life at the supermarket or bring our keep cup to the coffee shop.

Yes, we’re being told that the world is going to end. The polar ice caps are still melting, small cities will disappear into the ocean and the Great Barrier Reef is metaphorically on fire. At the same time, we’re also spending more money on skincare and beauty products, which means lots of useless packaging and bottles going into landfill.

It’s all very alarming, but it’s all about the small changes and this very much includes your beauty regime.

Well, we have two words for you: shampoo bars.

Shampoo (and conditioner) bars are made from exactly the same stuff that’s in your natural shampoo and conditioner bottles, only packed into one plastic-free, zero-waste bar of soap.

They tick all the boxes we’re supposed to be ticking. Eco-friendly, plastic-free, natural, good for the planet.

I roadtested some shampoo and conditioner bars from the popular ethical beauty brand Ethique for a week to find out if they’re any good.

